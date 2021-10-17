Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Short Interest Up 41.8% in September

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,000 shares, an increase of 41.8% from the September 15th total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 176,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NYSE RVT traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $18.60. 128,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,811. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.61. Royce Value Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.66 and a fifty-two week high of $19.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. This is a positive change from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

In other news, Director Christopher C. Grisanti bought 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.93 per share, with a total value of $30,288.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,288. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVT. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $773,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 8,990 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 146,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 7,450 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $12,559,000. 27.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

