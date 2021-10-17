RP Investment Advisors LP Buys Shares of 252,700 Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS)

RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 252,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in Bright Lights Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $9,671,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $6,720,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $6,718,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition by 20.3% during the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 619,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 104,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $5,726,000. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Bright Lights Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BLTS opened at $9.74 on Friday. Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.72.

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus for a target business operating in the consumer products, media, entertainment, and sports sectors.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Lights Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Lights Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.