RP Investment Advisors LP Has $8.88 Million Stock Holdings in HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX)

RP Investment Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 901,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,200 shares during the quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 2.85% of HPX worth $8,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HPX during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HPX during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of HPX during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HPX during the 1st quarter valued at $585,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of HPX during the 1st quarter valued at $964,000. 50.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HPX alerts:

Shares of HPX stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.82. HPX Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $11.38.

HPX Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX).

Receive News & Ratings for HPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.