RP Investment Advisors LP Takes Position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC)

RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 638,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,199,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition by 194.0% in the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 14,115 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $386,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $814,000. 49.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GHAC opened at $9.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.73. Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $10.51.

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the gaming and hospitality sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

