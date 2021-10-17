Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Receives $21.89 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.89.

RSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of RSI opened at $19.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.66 and its 200-day moving average is $14.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,943.00. Rush Street Interactive has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $26.55.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $122.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RSI. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter worth $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the first quarter worth $101,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 183.3% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

