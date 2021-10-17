Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Receives $84.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ryder System from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Sunday, August 1st.

Shares of NYSE R traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.75. The stock had a trading volume of 466,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,239. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.95 and a 200-day moving average of $78.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Ryder System has a fifty-two week low of $48.25 and a fifty-two week high of $89.65.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 12.96%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ryder System will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently -859.26%.

In related news, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 71.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

