Sachem Capital Corp. (SACH) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 22nd

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd.

Sachem Capital has raised its dividend payment by 84.6% over the last three years. Sachem Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 117.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Sachem Capital to earn $0.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.0%.

NYSEAMERICAN:SACH opened at $5.81 on Friday. Sachem Capital has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $5.83. The company has a market cap of $164.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.33.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Sachem Capital had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 41.07%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sachem Capital will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sachem Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sachem Capital stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 57,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of Sachem Capital at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sachem Capital

Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. The firm specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing services for a portfolio of short-term loans. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential and commercial properties.

