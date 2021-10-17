Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €34.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SZG has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on Salzgitter in a report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €31.20 ($36.71) price objective on Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €31.52 ($37.08).

ETR:SZG opened at €29.12 ($34.26) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €30.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of €28.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.73. Salzgitter has a 1-year low of €11.87 ($13.96) and a 1-year high of €35.08 ($41.27).

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

