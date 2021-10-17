Sandon Capital Investments Limited (ASX:SNC) Declares Final Dividend of $0.03

Sandon Capital Investments Limited (ASX:SNC) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0275 per share on Thursday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 18th. This is a positive change from Sandon Capital Investments’s previous final dividend of $0.03.

Sandon Capital Investments Company Profile

Sandon Capital Investments Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in equity markets of Australia. It will primarily invest in securities listed on ASX. The firm invests in under-value securities. It follows an activist approach towards investment. Sandon Capital Investments Limited was formerly known as Global Mining Investments Limited.

