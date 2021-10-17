Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) PT Set at €6.50 by Nord/LB

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) received a €6.50 ($7.65) target price from investment analysts at Nord/LB in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 8.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SHA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.80 ($11.53) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group set a €6.70 ($7.88) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.80 ($10.35) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Schaeffler presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €7.85 ($9.23).

Get Schaeffler alerts:

SHA stock opened at €7.13 ($8.39) on Friday. Schaeffler has a 12-month low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 12-month high of €16.74 ($19.69). The company has a 50 day moving average of €7.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of €7.45.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.