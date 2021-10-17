Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) PT Raised to C$7.00

Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

SECYF has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Secure Energy Services to a “buy” rating and set a C$6.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

Shares of SECYF stock opened at $4.70 on Friday. Secure Energy Services has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $4.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.47.

Secure Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of safe and environmentally responsible fluids and solids solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Midstream Infrastructure, Environmental and Fluid Management, and Corporate. The Midstream Infrastructure segment operates facilities throughout western Canada, in North Dakota and in Oklahoma and helps upstream oil and natural gas companies with the processing, storing, shipping and marketing of crude oil; processing of waste; and water treatment and disposal.

