Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF) Short Interest Down 35.5% in September

Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, a decline of 35.5% from the September 15th total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS SEEMF traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.15. The stock had a trading volume of 8,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,070. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.14. Seeing Machines has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.20.

About Seeing Machines

Seeing Machines Ltd. engages in the provision of computer vision technologies. It operates through the following business segment: Automotive, Off-Road, Fleet, Aviation, Scientific Advances, and Other. The firm specializes in computer vision algorithms that track eye gaze, head position, and pupil size to detect driver drowsiness, distraction, and microsleep events.

