Seeyond Makes New Investment in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Seeyond purchased a new position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth $4,604,000. Mirova purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth $102,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth $426,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth $6,959,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth $258,000.

OGN opened at $34.89 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $38.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.53.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%.

OGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

In other news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

