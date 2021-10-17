Senator Investment Group LP Acquires New Shares in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN)

Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,333,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,160,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCRN. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $345,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DCRN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.92. The stock had a trading volume of 10,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,400. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.88. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.10.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

