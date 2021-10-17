Senator Investment Group LP Acquires Shares of 840,000 Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 840,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $118,171,000. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for about 2.2% of Senator Investment Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Senator Investment Group LP owned about 0.17% of Marsh & McLennan Companies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $289,618,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 230,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,463,000 after acquiring an additional 9,879 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 151.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 76,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,804,000 after acquiring an additional 46,300 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 107,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,870,000 after acquiring an additional 44,846 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on MMC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.92.

In related news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total value of $1,426,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $162.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $82.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.11 and a fifty-two week high of $162.63.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 43.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

