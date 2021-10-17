Senator Investment Group LP Buys New Position in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR)

Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,766,000. Senator Investment Group LP owned 8.88% of Pathfinder Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFDR. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $487,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $683,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $700,000.

Get Pathfinder Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PFDR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.91. The stock had a trading volume of 13,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,204. Pathfinder Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.86.

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Pathfinder Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathfinder Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.