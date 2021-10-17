Senator Investment Group LP Invests $28.84 Million in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 650,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,840,000. Senator Investment Group LP owned about 0.61% of Privia Health Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Health Investments LP purchased a new position in Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,260,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,344,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,776,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $745,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,586,000. 53.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Securities cut their price target on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist cut their price target on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.51. 210,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,576. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.38 and a 52 week high of $50.77.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $225.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.76 million. Equities research analysts predict that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

