Senator Investment Group LP Raises Holdings in Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD)

Senator Investment Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP’s holdings in Audacy were worth $6,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Audacy during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Audacy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Audacy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Audacy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Audacy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Audacy alerts:

In related news, Chairman Joseph M. Field acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $600,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Field acquired 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $382,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 425,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,500. Insiders own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AUD traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,412. Audacy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $6.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.41.

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08). Audacy had a negative net margin of 17.60% and a negative return on equity of 28.33%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Audacy, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Audacy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

About Audacy

Audacy, Inc engages in the provision of media and entertainment services. Its portfolio includes radio stations, markets, media brands, events, and case studies. The firm creates live, original events, as well as large-scale concerts, intimate live performances with big artists on small stages, and crafted food and beverage events.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD).

Receive News & Ratings for Audacy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audacy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.