Senator Investment Group LP Takes Position in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,222,000. Stem accounts for about 1.5% of Senator Investment Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Stem during the 2nd quarter worth $1,113,000. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stem during the 1st quarter worth about $1,927,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stem during the 2nd quarter worth about $500,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stem during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Stem during the 2nd quarter worth about $265,445,000. 40.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stem alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on STEM shares. Susquehanna started coverage on Stem in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Stem from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Stem in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Stem in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company.

NYSE:STEM opened at $22.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.00 and its 200 day moving average is $26.45. Stem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $51.49.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.34 million for the quarter.

Stem Profile

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.