Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Reaches New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $97.80 and last traded at $94.08, with a volume of 1206 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.79.

The specialty chemicals company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $344.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.60 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Sensient Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 55.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 16,883 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,473,210.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired 436,820 shares of company stock worth $39,557,510 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SXT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 16,513.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 172,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,691,000 after acquiring an additional 171,414 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 185,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,483,000 after buying an additional 78,399 shares during the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.24 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.64 and its 200-day moving average is $86.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.60.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:SXT)

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

