Sentinel Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $90.87 Million (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. One Sentinel Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000321 BTC on exchanges. Sentinel Protocol has a total market capitalization of $90.87 million and $13.41 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00046936 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00020210 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001478 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00005478 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Profile

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is a coin. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,429,451 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

