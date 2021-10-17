Senvest Management LLC Boosts Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 141.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,600 shares during the quarter. Senvest Management LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $4,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC opened at $38.92 on Friday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.01 and a twelve month high of $101.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.98.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

Several research firms recently commented on VIAC. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ViacomCBS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.91.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

