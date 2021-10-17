Senvest Management LLC Buys 177,006 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 308.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 234,406 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 177,006 shares during the period. CyberArk Software accounts for about 0.9% of Senvest Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Senvest Management LLC owned 0.60% of CyberArk Software worth $30,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 3,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.29.

CYBR stock opened at $182.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.69 and a beta of 1.28. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $95.12 and a 1 year high of $184.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $117.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.31 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

