Senvest Management LLC Buys 360,140 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,149,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360,140 shares during the quarter. Capri accounts for 6.9% of Senvest Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Senvest Management LLC owned 2.73% of Capri worth $237,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capri by 0.4% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 44,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Capri by 2.7% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Capri by 4.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Capri by 183.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Capri by 150.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Capri alerts:

CPRI opened at $52.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $61.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.12.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 177.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Capri news, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $989,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $562,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CPRI shares. boosted their price objective on Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Capri from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. MKM Partners raised Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Capri from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised Capri from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capri currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.76.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.