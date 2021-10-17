Senvest Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,408,077 Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,408,077 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,498,000. Cognyte Software comprises about 2.4% of Senvest Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Senvest Management LLC owned 0.05% of Cognyte Software as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth about $250,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth about $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNT opened at $21.80 on Friday. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.92.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.55 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.33 target price on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Cognyte Software in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.22.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

