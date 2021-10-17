Senvest Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) by 9.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 341,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,128 shares during the quarter. Senvest Management LLC’s holdings in Digimarc were worth $11,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMRC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Digimarc in the first quarter valued at $116,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Digimarc by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 867,516 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,730,000 after purchasing an additional 37,794 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Digimarc by 10.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Digimarc by 57.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,551 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 19,271 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Digimarc by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 210,442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,241,000 after buying an additional 21,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DMRC opened at $36.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $614.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.49. Digimarc Co. has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $58.74.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.28 million for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 43.84% and a negative net margin of 211.08%.

In other news, Director Alicia Syrett purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.60 per share, with a total value of $114,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,138.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 25.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, license intellectual property and provides development services. The company also connects print, audio and packaging to brand-defined online content; protects, identifies, and tracks digital files; and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source.

