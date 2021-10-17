Senvest Management LLC Makes New Investment in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)

Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLBY. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PLBY Group news, insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 24,981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $542,087.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 847,113 shares of company stock worth $20,700,402 over the last quarter.

Shares of PLBY Group stock opened at $22.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $63.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.46.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.90 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

PLBY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

About PLBY Group

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

