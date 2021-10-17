Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 23.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHAK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Shake Shack by 22.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,987,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,855 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Shake Shack by 38.0% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,842,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,958 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the second quarter valued at $24,296,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Shake Shack by 1,633.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,666,000 after purchasing an additional 222,822 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the second quarter valued at $22,708,000. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

SHAK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $131.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

SHAK stock opened at $75.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.85 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.02 and a 52 week high of $138.38.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $187.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.62 million. On average, analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.