Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $147.23 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) will report sales of $147.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Shift4 Payments’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $140.40 million and the highest is $156.10 million. Shift4 Payments reported sales of $87.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will report full-year sales of $524.40 million for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $643.60 million, with estimates ranging from $630.60 million to $663.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Shift4 Payments.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on FOUR. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.22.

Shares of FOUR traded up $4.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,646,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,046. Shift4 Payments has a fifty-two week low of $47.05 and a fifty-two week high of $104.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.99 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

In related news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 4,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $355,937,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradley Herring sold 2,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $178,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,215.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $741,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 53.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,344,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,268,000 after purchasing an additional 814,160 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 14.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the first quarter worth $294,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the first quarter worth $1,207,000. 56.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

