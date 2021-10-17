Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €89.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €89.00 ($104.71) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SAE. Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Warburg Research set a €179.00 ($210.59) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Monday, October 4th. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €210.00 ($247.06) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €183.40 ($215.76).

Get Shop Apotheke Europe alerts:

Shares of SAE stock opened at €135.90 ($159.88) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €140.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is €152.19. Shop Apotheke Europe has a one year low of €116.50 ($137.06) and a one year high of €249.00 ($292.94). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion and a PE ratio of -77.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.02, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 3.82.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.