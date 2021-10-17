Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €89.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €89.00 ($104.71) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SAE. Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Warburg Research set a €179.00 ($210.59) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Monday, October 4th. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €210.00 ($247.06) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €183.40 ($215.76).

Shares of SAE stock opened at €135.90 ($159.88) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €140.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is €152.19. Shop Apotheke Europe has a one year low of €116.50 ($137.06) and a one year high of €249.00 ($292.94). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion and a PE ratio of -77.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.02, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 3.82.

About Shop Apotheke Europe

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

Analyst Recommendations for Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE)

