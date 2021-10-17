Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Marston’s (LON:MARS)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Marston’s (LON:MARS) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

MARS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Numis Securities reissued an add rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) target price on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) target price on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 108 ($1.41).

MARS opened at GBX 76.80 ($1.00) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 81.17 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 88.12. Marston’s has a 12-month low of GBX 41.50 ($0.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 105.50 ($1.38). The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 376.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £507.16 million and a P/E ratio of -3.67.

In other Marston’s news, insider Ralph Graham Findlay bought 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £19,200 ($25,084.92).

Marston’s Company Profile

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

