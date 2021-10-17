Short Interest in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Drops By 33.8%

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,630,000 shares, a decline of 33.8% from the September 15th total of 11,530,000 shares. Approximately 10.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Adverum Biotechnologies stock opened at $2.06 on Friday. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $14.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average is $3.92. The company has a market cap of $202.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADVM. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,574,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300,592 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 247.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,975,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,453 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,941,000 after purchasing an additional 759,632 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 539.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 809,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 682,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 636.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 532,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 460,517 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADVM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.97.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.