Short Interest in Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) Increases By 36.9%

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 592,000 shares, a growth of 36.9% from the September 15th total of 432,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akoya Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

AKYA stock opened at $12.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.40. Akoya Biosciences has a one year low of $12.07 and a one year high of $28.96.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Akoya Biosciences will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. 26.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

