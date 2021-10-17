Short Interest in American International Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIVN) Drops By 46.6%

American International Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIVN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a drop of 46.6% from the September 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of AIVN opened at $0.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02. American International Ventures has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.08.
American International Ventures Company Profile
