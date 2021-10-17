Short Interest in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB) Drops By 34.9%

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 34.9% from the September 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ ANEB opened at $7.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.90. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $9.33.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($1.56).

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $1,204,000. 22NW LP bought a new position in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $22,803,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $1,550,000. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Anebulo Pharmaceuticals

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients suffering from cannabinoid overdose and addiction. Its lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist to treat cannabinoid overdose.

