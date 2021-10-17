Short Interest in BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) Increases By 36.6%

BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a growth of 36.6% from the September 15th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BBQ. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of BBQ from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet raised shares of BBQ from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BBQ in the second quarter valued at $18,980,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in BBQ by 0.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 534,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,142,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BBQ by 8.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after buying an additional 20,336 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in BBQ by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 182,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in BBQ during the second quarter worth about $2,641,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBQ stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.10. 21,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,177. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.97. BBQ has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $19.75. The stock has a market cap of $146.05 million, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $45.52 million for the quarter. BBQ had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 9.22%.

BBQ Company Profile

BBQ Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

