Short Interest in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Expands By 74.1%

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 74.1% from the September 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 121.1% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 302,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,922,000 after acquiring an additional 165,415 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 4.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 14.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 129,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 15,894 shares during the period. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 18.6% during the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 9,862 shares during the period.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,854. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.99. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $26.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

