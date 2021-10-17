Short Interest in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Declines By 36.0%

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 378,400 shares, a decrease of 36.0% from the September 15th total of 591,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CACI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CACI International from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.29.

In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Warren R. Phillips sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.45, for a total value of $897,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,967 shares of company stock worth $1,017,726 in the last three months. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in CACI International by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in CACI International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its position in CACI International by 3.0% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 45,936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,331,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 0.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,795,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in CACI International by 4.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,091 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CACI traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $281.90. The company had a trading volume of 128,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,651. CACI International has a one year low of $198.46 and a one year high of $285.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $259.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.02.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.74. CACI International had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that CACI International will post 18.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CACI International

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

