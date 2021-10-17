Short Interest in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Increases By 76.1%

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 76.1% from the September 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of STK traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,327. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.75. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $36.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 4,662 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Company Profile

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund, Inc is a closed end mutual fund investment trust, which invests in technology and technology-related companies. Its investment objectives is to seek growth of capital. The company was founded on September 03, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

