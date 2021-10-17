Short Interest in Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Rises By 35.4%

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a growth of 35.4% from the September 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 251,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CODYY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Friday, October 8th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain stock opened at $14.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.30 and its 200 day moving average is $13.65. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 52-week low of $7.27 and a 52-week high of $15.30.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA engages in designing, manufacturing, and distribution of materials and solutions for the construction, mobility, healthcare and other industrial application markets. The firm operates through the following segments: High Performance Solutions (HPS), Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Americas, and Asia-Pacific.

