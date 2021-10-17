Short Interest in Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Declines By 36.5%

Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a decline of 36.5% from the September 15th total of 30,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Get Computer Task Group alerts:

Shares of CTG remained flat at $$7.86 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,570. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.39 and its 200-day moving average is $9.31. Computer Task Group has a 12-month low of $4.94 and a 12-month high of $11.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.48 million, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.74.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $92.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.11 million. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 10.87%. Analysts predict that Computer Task Group will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James R. Helvey III acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Computer Task Group by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Computer Task Group by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Computer Task Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 75,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 6,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Computer Task Group in the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.