Short Interest in CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) Decreases By 28.0%

CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 430,700 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the September 15th total of 598,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 212,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research analysts have commented on CPLG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CorePoint Lodging from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Get CorePoint Lodging alerts:

NYSE CPLG traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $15.60. 228,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,526. CorePoint Lodging has a one year low of $4.66 and a one year high of $16.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.05 million, a PE ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.18.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.01. CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. As a group, research analysts predict that CorePoint Lodging will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 10.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 15,074 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 5.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 56,706.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 8,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 166.7% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 9,531 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of midscale and upper-midscale select service hotels. Its portfolio includes hotels located near employment centers, airports and major travel thoroughfares. The company was founded on May 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for CorePoint Lodging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorePoint Lodging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.