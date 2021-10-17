Short Interest in ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:EGKLF) Expands By 87.4%

ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:EGKLF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,400 shares, an increase of 87.4% from the September 15th total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 534.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a report on Friday, August 6th.

ElringKlinger stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.11. ElringKlinger has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $19.80.

ElringKlinger AG provides lightweight solutions, electromobility, sealing and shielding technology, tool technology and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment develops, manufactures, and sells products and assemblies destined for the automobile industry.

