Short Interest in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Grows By 37.0%

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,710,000 shares, an increase of 37.0% from the September 15th total of 7,090,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $450,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitable alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Equitable during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Equitable during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Equitable by 146.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Equitable during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

EQH has been the subject of several analyst reports. boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

Shares of NYSE EQH traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.03. 2,106,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,120,867. Equitable has a 52 week low of $18.44 and a 52 week high of $35.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.44. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.64.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equitable will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.43%.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.