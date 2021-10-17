Short Interest in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Expands By 40.8%

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 132,500 shares, an increase of 40.8% from the September 15th total of 94,100 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 99,800.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the second quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 25.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

AGM traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $118.10. 65,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,570. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 12 month low of $62.57 and a 12 month high of $120.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.10.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $55.66 million for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 27.12%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation, which engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

