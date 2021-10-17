Short Interest in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Declines By 28.7%

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a decrease of 28.7% from the September 15th total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:GSM traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $7.69. 3,760,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,455,952. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.72 and a 200-day moving average of $5.93. Ferroglobe has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $418.54 million during the quarter. Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 15.29% and a negative net margin of 14.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSM. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP purchased a new position in Ferroglobe in the first quarter valued at about $7,898,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Ferroglobe by 28.5% in the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 2,060,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,612,000 after purchasing an additional 457,330 shares during the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ferroglobe by 100.0% in the first quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Ferroglobe by 236.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 594,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 417,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Ferroglobe by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,542,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,391,000 after buying an additional 289,000 shares during the last quarter. 25.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.