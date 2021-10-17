Short Interest in Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Decreases By 37.9%

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 70,400 shares, a decline of 37.9% from the September 15th total of 113,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms have commented on FSBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Five Star Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Star Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of Five Star Bancorp stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $25.09. 15,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,867. Five Star Bancorp has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $28.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.09 and a 200 day moving average of $22.73.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $20.14 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSBC. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Five Star Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,449,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Five Star Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,123,000. JCSD Capital LLC bought a new stake in Five Star Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,437,000. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Five Star Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,173,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Five Star Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,771,000. Institutional investors own 33.17% of the company’s stock.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits.

