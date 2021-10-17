Short Interest in Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) Expands By 62.5%

Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the September 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:FSXLF traded down 0.02 on Friday, hitting 0.93. The stock had a trading volume of 40,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,535. Fosterville South Exploration has a 52-week low of 0.70 and a 52-week high of 2.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 0.92.

Fosterville South Exploration Company Profile

Fosterville South Exploration Ltd., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of epizonal orogenic gold deposits in Australia. It holds 100% interests in the Lauriston gold and Golden Mountain projects located in the central part of the state of Victoria; and Providence gold project.

