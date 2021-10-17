Short Interest in HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAVLF) Increases By 54.2%

HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAVLF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a growth of 54.2% from the September 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

HAVN Life Sciences stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.23. 60,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,848. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.41. HAVN Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $1.25.

About HAVN Life Sciences

HAVN Life Sciences Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of psychopharmacological products from plants and fungi. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

