Short Interest in Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Grows By 114.0%

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 321,600 shares, an increase of 114.0% from the September 15th total of 150,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Iberdrola stock opened at $10.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.58. Iberdrola has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.47.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

