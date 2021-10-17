Short Interest in Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Grows By 114.0%

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 321,600 shares, an increase of 114.0% from the September 15th total of 150,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.
Iberdrola stock opened at $10.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.58. Iberdrola has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.47.
About Iberdrola
